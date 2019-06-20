Man fatally shot on street in Staten Island murder mystery

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man was found fatally shot in a murder mystery on Staten Island.It happened after 4 a.m. Thursday on Page Avenue, near South Shore Little League and PS 6 in Tottenville.It is a very low-crime neighborhood.Residents heard gunfire and immediately called police.The victim is said to be in his 20s or 30s, but his identity has not yet been released.Detectives are going door-to-door to look for surveillance footage.So far, there are no arrests.----------