Man fatally shot on street in Staten Island murder mystery

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man was found fatally shot in a murder mystery on Staten Island.
It happened after 4 a.m. Thursday on Page Avenue, near South Shore Little League and PS 6 in Tottenville.
It is a very low-crime neighborhood.
Residents heard gunfire and immediately called police.
The victim is said to be in his 20s or 30s, but his identity has not yet been released.
Detectives are going door-to-door to look for surveillance footage.
So far, there are no arrests.
