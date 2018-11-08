A man allegedly being harassed by a group opened fire on them inside a Target store in Downtown Brooklyn, fatally shooting one.The 26-year-old man was first being followed and harassed by the group on Albee Square West, just outside the store, at around 11:15 p.m.He ducked into the shopping complex to get away, but the four - at least two brandishing knives - followed him.They advanced on the man, and he turned and opened fire. One of the men was killed.Someone called 911 about a man shot inside the store.The gunman fled the scene and threw the gun away. Police were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.The gun was also recovered.Witnesses said it was a chaotic scene with people dropping their shopping baskets, bags, and running outside.Carlton Spencer, 25, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.The three others were taken into custody.The dead man is affiliated with a gang and has multiple prior arrests.Detectives are looking into the background of the gunman, but are preliminarily treating the shooting as the result of possible gang activity.No shoppers or employees were hurt.----------