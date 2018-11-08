Man fatally shot inside Target store in Downtown Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports that the gunman is in custody.

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
A man allegedly being harassed by a group opened fire on them inside a Target store in Downtown Brooklyn, fatally shooting one.

The 26-year-old man was first being followed and harassed by the group on Albee Square West, just outside the store, at around 11:15 p.m.

He ducked into the shopping complex to get away, but the four - at least two brandishing knives - followed him.

They advanced on the man, and he turned and opened fire. One of the men was killed.

Someone called 911 about a man shot inside the store.

The gunman fled the scene and threw the gun away. Police were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.

The gun was also recovered.

Witnesses said it was a chaotic scene with people dropping their shopping baskets, bags, and running outside.

Carlton Spencer, 25, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The three others were taken into custody.

The dead man is affiliated with a gang and has multiple prior arrests.

Detectives are looking into the background of the gunman, but are preliminarily treating the shooting as the result of possible gang activity.

No shoppers or employees were hurt.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggang violencetargetDowntown BrooklynBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mass shooting at California nightclub, gunman dead
Great-grandmother, 90, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
White House suspends pass of CNN's Acosta after confrontation
VIDEO: Man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
3 lucky lotto winners become New York's newest millionaires
NYC cracks down on faulty private sanitation trucks after accidents
Patients of dentist advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Man indicted in crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
Show More
Report: Google to expand in NYC, add over 12,000 new jobs
Officials: Middle school teacher commits suicide in classroom
Son in custody in death of elderly woman in Brooklyn
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
Dad of slain jogger Karina Vetrano describes finding her body
More News