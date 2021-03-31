Man fatally shot while driving on Bruckner Expressway in Bronx

A blue sedan pulled alongside his car and an occupant opened fire on him between Exit 7B and Exit 8 just after 10:20 p.m.
The victim, identified as Nelson Caban, was shot in the chest and face and pulled over in the middle of the highway.
He was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.
It is unclear if the shooting was the result of road rage or a prior dispute.
