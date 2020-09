Man fatally shot while walking dog in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller has more on the shooting from Crown Heights.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 62-year-old man fatally shot when he went outside his apartment building to walk his dog in Brooklyn.It happened at 6:50 a.m. on 74th Street in Bay Ridge.Police responded to a 911 call and found the man with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulders.The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.The man has not yet been identified pending family notification.Earlier Monday around 3 a.m., five people were shot including a 6-year-old boy and his mother near a J'ouvert march in Crown Heights.Just after 4 a.m., a 31-year-old man shot once in the thigh on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. An unknown man wearing black sweatshirt or facemask fled on a motorcycle or scooter towards East 196th Street.Three people were also shot at a BP Gas Station in Inwood, Upper Manhattan and are listed in serious condition. Another person was shot at Isham Street and Sherman Avenue also in Inwood around 6 a.m.----------