Man fatally shot, woman wounded inside Manhattan restaurant

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot and a woman injured in gunfire at a restaurant in Manhattan Monday morning.
Police say the two were struck when shots were fired at the Floridita Restaurant on 10th Avenue in Inwood just before 5 a.m.
The 28-year-old man was shot in the torso and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 58-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Harlem Hospital.
Police are looking for a gunman who fled the scene.
No arrests were immediately made, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
