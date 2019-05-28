Man fatally stabbed during fight at Memorial Day party on Staten Island

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a killer after a man was stabbed to death on Staten Island.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue.
Investigators say 23-year old Gregory Fortson was at a Memorial Day party when a fight broke out.
Fortson was stabbed and collapsed outside his own home on Castleton Avenue, a block away.
Medics rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
