Man fatally stabbed during fight at Memorial Day party on Staten Island

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a killer after a man was stabbed to death on Staten Island.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue.

Investigators say 23-year old Gregory Fortson was at a Memorial Day party when a fight broke out.

Fortson was stabbed and collapsed outside his own home on Castleton Avenue, a block away.

Medics rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

