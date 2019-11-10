Man in custody after fatal stabbing inside homeless shelter in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man was stabbed to death after a fight early Sunday inside a homeless shelter in Manhattan.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the Basics Housing Men's Homeless Shelter on West 83rd Street.

Police responding to a 911 call found a 36-year-old man on the first floor with a stab wound to the torso and a 22-year-old man on the third floor with stab wounds to the torso.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital where the 22-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old is listed in stable condition and was taken into custody with charges pending.

The stabbing apparently stemmed from a dispute between the two men.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityhomelessstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed when car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of NJ building
NYCHA investigating after unit put up for rent on Airbnb
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Trump arrives in NYC to attend Veterans Day Parade
Veterans, advocates march through NYC in 'Honor Ruck' event
LI woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Show More
Third baseman Todd Frazier joins fray over NJ wild turkeys
Milder temperatures return
2 wanted in thefts of tip jars from restaurants in Queens
New York regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias
Police searching for dump truck driver who killed bicyclist in NYC
More TOP STORIES News