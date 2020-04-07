Man fatally stabbed in Harlem, search for attacker continues

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed in Harlem early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on West 154 Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Authorities say officers found the man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and legs.

His identity not yet been released.

So far, there are no arrests.

