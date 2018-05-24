Man fatally stabbed inside luxury Staten Island apartment

Rob Nelson reports on the Staten Island stabbing.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) --
A luxury apartment building on Staten Island became the scene of a deadly stabbing, and the killer remains on the loose.

Officers remained on the scene into the morning Thursday in Stapleton, focused on the back end of the newer apartment building along the water.

Police say shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, the 42-year-old man was stabbed about six times inside a third floor unit. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center where he later died.

Neighbors at the complex are stunned, especially since they say security is pretty tight.

"There's 24-hour security standing at the front door," says resident Stacey Lee.

Authorities have not recovered a weapon and have no description of the suspect.

The victim lives in another section of Staten Island, and his girlfriend says she does not know anyone who lives in the particular complex.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances around the stabbing, but say there may have been some type of argument.

