Man fatally stabbed in torso in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East 19th Street.
Responding officers discovered an unconscious man with a stab wound to the torso.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect had a dispute before the stabbing.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
