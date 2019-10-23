Man fatally stabbed in torso in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East 19th Street.Responding officers discovered an unconscious man with a stab wound to the torso.The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect had a dispute before the stabbing.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------