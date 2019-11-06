Man fatally stabbed at family homeless shelter in Queens

By
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed during an argument outside a family shelter in Queens Tuesday night.

It happened at the Landing Family Shelter on Ditmars Boulevard next to LaGuardia Airport in East Elmhurst.

The building is called the Landing Hotel, but it is actually a homeless shelter for families.

Investigators arrived at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. to find a 38-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive outside the shelter with a stab wound to his torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified the man, but they say he lived at the shelter for about a year.

The man sought in the stabbing also used to live at the shelter, but his identity has not been released.

Authorities have not made any arrests, and the investigation continues.

Back in 2015, some neighbors complained that the city converted the hotel to a shelter without enough notice or input.

