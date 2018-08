The search is on for the suspect who stabbed a man to death with a large knife in Queens.Police in Elmhurst heard a man screaming just before 8 p.m. Thursday.Moments later, they found a 22-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck and torso near 57th Avenue and 92nd Street.The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.So far, no arrests have been made.----------