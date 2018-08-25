A Long Island teen was killed after allegedly being stabbed in the neck by his own brother, officials said.Suffolk County police said the 17-year-old victim died at the scene on North Thompson Drive in Bay Shore Friday night.Robert Rivera, the teen's 19-year-old brother, allegedly fled the scene, leaving the knife in his brother's neck, police said.Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was expected to appear in court Saturday.----------