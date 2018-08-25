TEEN KILLED

Man fatally stabs 17-year-old brother in Suffolk County, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A Long Island 17-year-old was killed after his older brother allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island teen was killed after allegedly being stabbed in the neck by his own brother, officials said.

Suffolk County police said the 17-year-old victim died at the scene on North Thompson Drive in Bay Shore Friday night.

Robert Rivera, the teen's 19-year-old brother, allegedly fled the scene, leaving the knife in his brother's neck, police said.

Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was expected to appear in court Saturday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brother arrestedstabbingteen killedBay ShoreSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEEN KILLED
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Justice for Junior: Street to be renamed for slain teen
Arrest in case of Brooklyn teen killed 1 day after 16th birthday
More teen killed
Top Stories
Police: Human remains found in bags on Bronx sidewalk
1 dead, 2 injured at high school football game shooting
Mom of boy killed by father plans to sue over Amber Alert denial
LI school struck by lightning won't open in time for start of classes
Lane Weather Update: Hawaii hit with flash flooding, punishing winds
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Suspect surrenders to NYPD in UES high-rise shootings
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
Show More
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Hospital security guard accused of having sex with corpse
Tibbetts murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser
Mollie Tibbetts, suspect's girlfriend were Facebook friends
'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host Robin Leach dies
More News