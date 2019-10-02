Man fatally stabs woman in Claremont, Bronx

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman has died after a man stabbed her in the Bronx.It happened just before 1:00 p.m. near East 171st Street and Morris in Claremont at what appears to be a shelterThe woman, who appears to be in her late teens or early 20s, was pronounced dead.No one in custody. A 23-year-old man who fled the scene on foot is being sought.The woman's identity and the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are currently unknown, but the motive appears to be domestic in nature.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------