PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by up to three cars in the Park Slope section Brooklyn Friday morning. This is the fifth pedestrian death in New York City since Wednesday.
The 57-year-old man was crossing Third Avenue mid-block when he was hit just after 6 a.m.
He was hit by up to three cars, all of them stayed at the scene.
The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Earlier in the morning Friday, a pedestrian was fatally struck on Manhattan's West Side by a private sanitation truck.
So far, no charges have been filed in either incident.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man fatally struck by 3 vehicles in Park Slope
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News