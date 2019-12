Man fatally struck by 3 vehicles in Park Slope

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by up to three cars in the Park Slope section Brooklyn Friday morning. This is the fifth pedestrian death in New York City since Wednesday.The 57-year-old man was crossing Third Avenue mid-block when he was hit just after 6 a.m.He was hit by up to three cars, all of them stayed at the scene.The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Earlier in the morning Friday, a pedestrian was fatally struck on Manhattan's West Side by a private sanitation truck.So far, no charges have been filed in either incident.----------