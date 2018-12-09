Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on a Long Island street Saturday night.According to Suffolk County Police, 51-year-old Salvatore Contessa of Amityville was crossing Route 110 at the intersection of North Drive in Amityville shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound 2006 Honda Accord.Contessa was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.The driver, 23-year-old Michael Callison of Massapequa Park, was not injured.The Honda was impounded for a safety check.Police are investigating the crash.Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.----------