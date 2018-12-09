Pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing street in Amityville

Eyewitness News
AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on a Long Island street Saturday night.

According to Suffolk County Police, 51-year-old Salvatore Contessa of Amityville was crossing Route 110 at the intersection of North Drive in Amityville shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound 2006 Honda Accord.

Contessa was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The driver, 23-year-old Michael Callison of Massapequa Park, was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckman killedaccidentcrashAmityvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Wake for student killed in crash while acting as designated driver
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
Police: FBI agent hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
Judge to decide whether to free homeless man accused in scam
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
Show More
School assignment on Parkland shooter sparks major controversy
5 shot outside of Queens nightclub
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices
NYCHA launching new initiative focused on backlogged work orders
More News