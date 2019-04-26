Man fatally struck in hit and run while crossing Long Island intersection

By Eyewitness News
LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in his 70s was struck and killed while crossing the street on Long Island Thursday night.

Officials say the man was crossing at the intersection of Blossom Heath Avenue and Merrick Road around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a black car.

The driver of the vehicle took off.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle at the In N Out convenience store in Hewlett.

Police arrested 48-year-old Harley Dix.

Dix is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death.

