Man fatally struck on Long Island Expressway in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Authorities say a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Exit 29 in Bayside, Queens.

A 35-year-old man was trying to cross the LIE on foot when he was hit by a car.

At first investigators thought it might be a hit and run. But the driver had pulled off at the next exit and was located by police.

It is still unclear whether any criminality was involved.

The LIE was closed westbound at Springfield Boulevard due to the accident investigation.

