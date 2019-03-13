Man fatally struck while crossing street in Brooklyn hit and run

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit and run in Brooklyn late Tuesday.Authorities say the 51-year-old man was struck while crossing Linden Boulevard in East New York just before midnight.He was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving westbound on Linden Boulevard that did not stop.The vehicle was later found abandoned at McClancy Place and Jerome Street.Police say the driver was later taken into custody.Rodney Mondesir, 43, is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident and equipment violation (tinted windows).The victim, from Staten Island, has not been unidentifiedThe investigation is ongoing.----------