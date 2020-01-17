Man follows young girl walking her dog in Bergen County

HILLSDALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A young girl had a scary encounter while walking her dog Tuesday after a man followed her home in his car, then pulled into her driveway and approached her house.The girl was walking in her neighborhood on Hopkins Street when she noticed an older dark-colored four-door sedan slowly drive past her, make a U-turn at the end of the block, and then turn back towards her direction.The girl became nervous and quickly ran back inside her home.Police say the driver then drove into the girl's driveway and got out of his vehicle and tried to enter the home from a side entrance when the mother confronted him.The man quickly ran back to his car and drove away, speeding down the block.The mother described the man as a medium build and in his early 20s.Police are now reviewing surveillance footage from nearby homes and stepping up patrols in the area.The Hillsdale Police Department is looking for anyone who resides in the area that may have information about this incident to contact the Hillsdale Police Department Detective Bureau at 201-664-4200.----------