Fayetteville kidnapping: Woman, baby forced into vehicle at gunpoint, police looking for all 3

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A man broke into a home and forced a woman and a one-month-old baby into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.

The incident happened on Monday morning around 1:12. Police are looking for all three.

Wani Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a baby boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

Wani Thomas



Police are investigating as a home invasion and kidnapping.



Thomas is considered armed and dangerous and last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans. Livermore, 20, was last seen wearing grey pants, a brown shirt and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information should call Fayetteville police at (910) 676-2597 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
