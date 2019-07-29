Man found dead behind Brooklyn Home Depot

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead behind a Home Depot in Brooklyn.Police said they got a 911 call about an unconscious man behind the store on Cropsey Avenue in the Gravesend section Sunday.When they arrived, they found a man in his 30's in a wooded area behind the store lying face down and bleeding.Ambulances were called, but the man died at the scene.An investigation is now underway.----------