Man found dead behind Brooklyn Home Depot

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead behind a Home Depot in Brooklyn.
Police said they got a 911 call about an unconscious man behind the store on Cropsey Avenue in the Gravesend section Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 30's in a wooded area behind the store lying face down and bleeding.
Ambulances were called, but the man died at the scene.
An investigation is now underway.
