Man found dead behind Brooklyn Home Depot

By Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead behind a Home Depot in Brooklyn.

Police said they got a 911 call about an unconscious man behind the store on Cropsey Avenue in the Gravesend section Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30's in a wooded area behind the store lying face down and bleeding.

Ambulances were called, but the man died at the scene.

An investigation is now underway.

