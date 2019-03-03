Man found dead in backyard of Queens home

JAMAICA, Queens -- Investigators are trying to figure out how a man died after his body was found in Queens.

Police say Anthony Fields, 49, was discovered last night - unconscious, lying in the backyard of his home in Jamaica.

Officers say Fields had lacerations to his face and arms.

A medical examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

