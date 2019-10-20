Man found dead in Howell Township identified, death ruled homicide

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have identified the body found in the middle of a road in New Jersey.

Investigators say the man found dead in Howell Township Friday morning is 33-year-old Domingo Merino Rafael of Lakewood.

Authorities ruled his death a homicide. So far there have been no arrests.

The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office responded to the scene along Hurley Pond Road just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and showed signs of severe head trauma.

