Man found dead in pool at Fire Island restaurant; Homicide detectives investigate

FIRE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man found in a pool at a Fire Island restaurant.

Police said Carlos Medina, of Manhattan, was found unresponsive in the pool at Canteen at Fire Island Pines just after 7:00 p.m. on Fourth of July.

He was rushed to the mainland and taken to the hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine how he died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

