Man found dead on Rockaway Boulevard in apparent hit-and-run in Queens

By Eyewitness News
BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was discovered dead in the road in Queens, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.

It happened on busy Rockaway Boulevard in the Brookville section.

The 65-year-old man was found on Rockaway Boulevard at Brookfield Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a vehicle that apparently struck him and kept going.

The victim lived nearby.

