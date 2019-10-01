Man found dead on Rockaway Boulevard in apparent hit-and-run in Queens

BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was discovered dead in the road in Queens, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.It happened on busy Rockaway Boulevard in the Brookville section.The 65-year-old man was found on Rockaway Boulevard at Brookfield Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are looking for a vehicle that apparently struck him and kept going.The victim lived nearby.----------