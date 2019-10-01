BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was discovered dead in the road in Queens, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.
It happened on busy Rockaway Boulevard in the Brookville section.
The 65-year-old man was found on Rockaway Boulevard at Brookfield Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for a vehicle that apparently struck him and kept going.
The victim lived nearby.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man found dead on Rockaway Boulevard in apparent hit-and-run in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More