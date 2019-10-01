Man found dead on Rockaway Boulevard in hit-and-run in Queens, arrest made

By Eyewitness News
BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was discovered dead in the road in Queens, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.

It happened on busy Rockaway Boulevard in the Brookville section.

The 65-year-old man was found on Rockaway Boulevard at Brookville Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, police arrested 35-year-old Kevin Dennard of Inwood. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Dennard was due in court later Tuesday for his arraignement.

Dennard has three other prior arrests including in 2013 for DWI in Queens, 2007 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Queens, and in 2006 for DWI in Brooklyn.

