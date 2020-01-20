Man found dead in suspicious fire in Fort Greene

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead in the lobby of a burning apartment building in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday inside the apartment on Adelphi Street in Fort Greene.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man dead inside the lobby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort greenebrooklynnew york cityfiredeadly firesuspicious deathsuspicious fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found burned and bound in Queens Village home
Man forced baby, woman into vehicle at gunpoint: Fayetteville Police
2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold
SAG Awards 2020: Full list of winners
1-year-old girl taken from mother, returned by unidentified man
1 dead, 3 hurt in smoky Co-Op city high rise
Show More
Man, woman shot inside Manhattan restaurant
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
NYC officials, residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs to face San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl
Man beaten with golf club in NJ road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News