Man found dead in suspicious fire in Fort Greene

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead in the lobby of a burning apartment building in Brooklyn.
It happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday inside the apartment on Adelphi Street in Fort Greene.
When firefighters arrived, they found the man dead inside the lobby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
