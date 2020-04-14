Man found dead, SUV flees scene in Flushing

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of an SUV after a man was found dead on a Queens street.

The man's body was found just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and College Point Boulevard in Flushing.

Police say an SUV is believed to have fled the scene.
