Man found dead with 2 gunshot wounds in New York: Police

BRONX, New York -- Law enforcement officials say they are investigating New York City's first homicide of the year in the Soundview section of the Bronx.The NYPD received a call on Wednesday that a 29-year-old man was unconscious with a gunshot wound to his neck and head in the Bronx River House on 174th Street, police said.Police say the man was discovered by a woman who is believed to be the man's girlfriend.Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man is unkown at this time.This story is developing and an investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------