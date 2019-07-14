Man found fatally shot in driver's seat of SUV in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside an SUV in Manhattan early Sunday.
Officers responded to a 911 call at about 2:20 a.m. for a man shot in front of 6 East 132nd Street in East Harlem.
26-year-old Dante Ryer of the Bronx was found in the driver's seat of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the NYPD.
He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a gun was found near the scene. No arrests have been made.
