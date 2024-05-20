Man fatally shot in Warinanco Park in New Jersey

ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a New Jersey park.

Officers responded to Warinanco Park in Roselle on Sunday at 7:51 p.m.

They found the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are working with the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Crime Stoppers at 908-654-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

N.J. Burkett has the story from Brooklyn.

