  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man fatally shot in Warinanco Park in New Jersey

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 3:21PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a New Jersey park.

Officers responded to Warinanco Park in Roselle on Sunday at 7:51 p.m.

They found the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are working with the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Crime Stoppers at 908-654-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

ALSO READ | Celebrity chef evicted from NYC apartment, landlord says he hasn't paid rent in years

N.J. Burkett has the story from Brooklyn.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW