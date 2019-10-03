Man found fatally shot inside East Flatbush apartment

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a killer after a man was shot in Brooklyn.
The 39-year-old victim was found shot to death inside his apartment building on Clarendon Road in East Flatbush just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police have not yet identified the victim.
No arrests have been made.
