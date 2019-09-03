Man found fatally shot on Staten Island Expressway exit ramp

CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man was shot to death on Staten Island and his body was found near the Staten Island Expressway.There are many questions remaining for investigators about what happened on the westbound off-ramp at Slosson Avenue. A man was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head.The discovery was made around 11:45 p.m. Monday in Castleton Corners.A driver coming off the expressway found the body and called 911.The victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Medical Center.So far, the police investigation has turned up few leads.It's a murder mystery that has left neighbors alarmed."I think it's kind of atypical for Staten Island to have shootings, especially on a highway," a neighbor said. "It's terrible. Of course, it's not good news for anyone who lives in the area."Police say they're looking at surveillance cameras to try to get some clues.The westbound exit ramp remained closed at Slosson Avenue early Tuesday due to the police investigation.----------