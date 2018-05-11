Man found fatally shot outside Staten Island bar

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) --A young man was fatally shot outside a bar on Staten Island.
The 25-year-old victim was found near the El Patron bar on Bay Street in Stapleton just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
The gunfire was detected by the NYPD's ShotSpotter system.
The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.
Police were looking for a man who was arguing with the victim before the gunfire. No arrests have been made.
