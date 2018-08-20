Man found fatally stabbed in chest in middle of Hell's Kitchen street

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from Hell's Kitchen on the stabbing.

By
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was found stabbed to death in the middle of the street in Hell's Kitchen.

Police made the gruesome discovery just before 3 a.m. Monday on West 46th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.

The man's shoes could be seen lying in the middle of the street, left behind.

The victim also had trauma to his face and was unresponsive when police arrived.

He was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far there are no arrests and no suspects.

Investigators remained on the scene which is very close to Times Square.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingHell's KitchenManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
495 Construction: NJ drivers face first weekday commute
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital
5 big stories to start the week
Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires
Staten Island wins at Little League World Series, beating Texas
Search on for dangerous duo in disturbing Bronx robberies
Father swept downstream while trying to save missing son in river
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Show More
NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Wake for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
ICE detains father headed to hospital with his pregnant wife
Palisades Parkway police chief resigns following drug arrest
More News