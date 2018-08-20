A man was found stabbed to death in the middle of the street in Hell's Kitchen.Police made the gruesome discovery just before 3 a.m. Monday on West 46th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.The man's shoes could be seen lying in the middle of the street, left behind.The victim also had trauma to his face and was unresponsive when police arrived.He was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.So far there are no arrests and no suspects.Investigators remained on the scene which is very close to Times Square.----------