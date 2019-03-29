Crime & Safety

Man found fatally stabbed in parking lot near Long Island park

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a parking lot near a Long Island park overnight Friday.

Authorities say the victim, who was fatally stabbed, was found just after midnight in front of Laundry Palace on Clinton Street in Hempstead, near Brierly Park.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.

The victim's identity has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

The apparent homicide came on the same day that Hempstead officials announced a successful program to crack down on murders and other crime, dubbed the "Hempstead Initiative."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

