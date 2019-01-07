Man found fatally stabbed inside Long Island home

LEVITTOWN, Nassau County (WABC) --
Police in Nassau County are investigating after a man was discovered stabbed to death over the weekend.

Officers were called to conduct a well check by an acquaintance of the victim at his home on Shepard Lane in Levittown.

Once inside, they found the body of 70-year-old William Cahoon near the bedroom.

They say he had been stabbed several times.

Cahoon lived alone and was a retired maintenance worker with the Island Trees School District.

Police are scouring the home for clues and to see if anything was stolen. It may take some, time according to police.

"Mr. Cahoon is somewhat of a hoarder, so the house, the conditions in the house, make it very difficult to see things," Nassau County police Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick said. "We don't believe this is random. I won't get into why we believe that, but we're starting out this investigation with that in mind."

It is believed that Cahoon was targeted, although the motive remains unknown.

Neighbors described Cahoon as a quiet, kind man who kept to himself. Maria Dounias said she only saw him a few times.

"He didn't have any company, no one came over," she said. "I didn't see any cars, nothing."

The investigation into this case continues, and detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Homicide Squad detectives at (516) 573-7788 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

