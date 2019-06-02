Police investigating after man found fatally stabbed inside home in Merrick

By Eyewitness News
MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed at a home on Long Island.

Police were called to a residence on Elliott Street and Frankel Boulevard in Merrick at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

They discovered the 32-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man lived with his family, investigators said.

Police say it was not a random attack, and that the attacker and victim knew each other.

There had been an extensive struggle, and the victim had defensive wounds to his hands and arms.

"We are conducting a very complex, intense investigation," said Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun. "We're checking video, we're interviewing neighbors, we're going into backyards, frontyards, neighbors residences, neighbor's properties."

No information has been released about the suspect, and no weapon was recovered.

