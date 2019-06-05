Man found sleeping in stolen car in Queens flees police, crashes into police cruiser on Long Island

ISLAND PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man found sleeping in a stolen car by police in Queens tried to flee the scene, crashed into several cars, including a police car, along the way, and was arrested in Long Island.

Police said they found the man passed out behind the wheel of the stolen car around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday near 153th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.

When they tried to place him into custody, a struggle ensued, and he fled.

Police pursued the man, and once he reached Long Island, Nassau County police picked up to the pursuit.

Along the way, the suspect crashed into several parked cars and a Nassau County Police vehicle.

Video from the scene shows the police car and the stolen vehicle with extensive front-end damage.

The 49-year-old, a Uniondale resident with an extended criminal record, was apprehended and taken to Nassau University Medical Center. Charges are pending, and his name has not been released.

