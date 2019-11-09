Man from England missing after arriving in NYC for marathon

Christopher Ruane, from Uckfield, was supposed to fly back to England on Nov. 4, but he didn't make the flight, police say.
Authorities say he has not been heard from by friends or family since then and they are asking for the NYPD's help.
The Sussex Police Department says he may have visited Astoria, Queens and Midtown, Manhattan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
