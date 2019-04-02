Brooklyn man gets 15 years in prison for beating death of 3-year-old Jaden Jordan

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A judge sentenced a Brooklyn man on Tuesday to 15 years in prison for the beating death of 3-year-old Jaden Jordan.
Salvatore Lucchesse, 26, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree manslaughter after he severely beat the child while watching him as his mother was at work on November 28, 2016.
Lucchesse then called police later that afternoon and reported that the child was unconscious.
Jordan fell into a coma and died nearly a week later. The medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide due to abusive head and neck trauma.
"This was a senseless death of a helpless little boy who was left in the defendant's care," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "There is no excuse ever, under any circumstances, for beating a child. Today's sentence is a small measure of justice for Jaden and his devastated family."
Jordan's death was one of several high-profile incidents that triggered a probe into New York City's Administration for Children's Services and led to the resignation of the agency's commissioner in December 2016.
A report later uncovered a series of errors committed by child welfare workers, including that the agency received a report of alleged abuse two days before the beating occurred but didn't locate the child until he was in a coma days later.
