Man sentenced to life in prison in New Jersey murder, sex assault of 11-year-old girl

By Eyewitness News
KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was sentenced to life in prison Friday but will be eligible for parole in the murder and sex assault of his 11-year-old neighbor in July of 2017.

Andreas Erazo, 20, had initially claimed that he killed Abbiegail Smith after mistakenly believing she was an intruder in his apartment, but he later admitted that was false.

He pleaded guilty in February to murder and aggravated sexual assault as part of a plea bargain with Monmouth County prosecutors.

Under the agreement, prosecutors recommended the sentence of life in prison.

The state deems a life sentence as 75 years, which means Erazo would be eligible for parole if he lives into his 80s. He would have to serve over 63 years before that would happen.

Abbiegail's body was found wrapped in a comforter on the roof of her building in Keansburg hours after her parents reported her missing.

Prosecutors have said Erazo attacked the girl and stabbed her inside his apartment.

