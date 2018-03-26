Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
Rescue crews were called to help a man who became trapped between two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Witnesses say the 55-year-old man was bouncing a baseball on top of one of the buildings when he fell and got stuck on Friday.

Firefighters had to use drills, hammers and saws to cut through a wall of one of the buildings to free him.

It took more than three hours to rescue the man.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

