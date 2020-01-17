Man arrested for trashing Bloomingdale's cosmetics department in Connecticut

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A violent rampage caught on surveillance camera shows a man destroying display counters and assaulting a security guard inside of a Bloomingdale's in Connecticut.Authorities say Justin Gilbertie caused more than $100,000 in damage during the rampage.The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at The SoNo Collection Mall on 100 Water Street in Norwalk.Authorities say Gilbertie entered the cosmetics department and started knocking down items and smashing display units.One of the security guards confronted Gilberte, who allegedly punched the guard and continued to throw products.Another security guard attempted to pepper spray Gilberte, but officials say it did little to stop the rampage.When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to restrain Gilberte after a brief struggle.He is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.Officers say that a security guard and another person sustained minor injuries.This was an isolated incident, and Bloomingdales is open for business, as is The SoNo Collection Mall.----------