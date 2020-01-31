Caught on camera: Man grabs woman, threatens her with box cutter in Midtown robbery

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a frightening robbery in Manhattan where a woman was threatened by a man with a box cutter in the middle of the day.

A 28-year-old woman was walking on West 51st Street in Midtown on Thursday just before noon when she approached by the suspect.

Police say the man grabbed her by the neck and threatened her with a box cutter, demanding her valuables.

The suspect searched her pockets and stole her cellphone before running away.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityrobberycaught on videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thief snatches $20 bill out of elderly woman's hand in NYC deli
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow: NYPD
At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Westchester County
Groundhog Day: Whether we'll see early spring or long winter
Large Trump banner outside LI ice cream shop sparks controversy
Show More
Cyclist struck, killed by box truck in Brooklyn
'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility
Trump trial could end soon; Dems fail to win support
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
More TOP STORIES News