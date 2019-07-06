Man grazed by bullet in head after dispute in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was grazed by a bullet in the head Saturday morning as a dispute turned violent in Manhattan.

Police said there was some sort of altercation around 6:20 a.m. on East 103rd Street between First and Second Avenue in East Harlem before gunfire erupted.

The shooting victim, a 38-year old man, was rushed to the hospital. Police said he's in stable condition.

The gunman fled toward First Avenue and remains at large. It's unclear whether police know who they're looking for.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york cityshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver in custody after officer on motorcycle struck
20 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
New Jersey beach reopens after bomb threat
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
Show More
AccuWeather: Saturday summer storms
NYPD officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in groin
NYPD lieutenants inspired to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in honor of slain officer
Group grants $1.6M for places that are part of black history
Man wanted for punching, robbing NYC construction work
More TOP STORIES News