EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was grazed by a bullet in the head Saturday morning as a dispute turned violent in Manhattan.
Police said there was some sort of altercation around 6:20 a.m. on East 103rd Street between First and Second Avenue in East Harlem before gunfire erupted.
The shooting victim, a 38-year old man, was rushed to the hospital. Police said he's in stable condition.
The gunman fled toward First Avenue and remains at large. It's unclear whether police know who they're looking for.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Man grazed by bullet in head after dispute in East Harlem
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News