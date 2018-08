The NYPD is on the lookout for a man who's accused of grabbing a woman in a Midtown subway station on Monday night.Newly released surveillance video shows the incident unfolding in the Times Square subway station beginning around 8:30 p.m.Police say a 23-year-old woman was waiting on the 7 train platform when an unidentified man approached her and grabbed her breast.An MTA employee in the area then intervened, resulting in a minor scuffle before the suspect got away.He's described as being approximately 25-30 years old, heavy set, and was last seen wearing a dark colored sweat shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com , or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.----------