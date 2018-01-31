Man wanted for groping woman in Times Square subway station

A man is wanted for groping a woman in a Times Square subway station.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is on the lookout for a man who's accused of grabbing a woman in a Midtown subway station on Monday night.

Newly released surveillance video shows the incident unfolding in the Times Square subway station beginning around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was waiting on the 7 train platform when an unidentified man approached her and grabbed her breast.

An MTA employee in the area then intervened, resulting in a minor scuffle before the suspect got away.

He's described as being approximately 25-30 years old, heavy set, and was last seen wearing a dark colored sweat shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

