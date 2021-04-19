New Jersey man had parachute issue in deadly skydiving accident: Police

The incident happened Sunday.
Officials found the body of Ed Harney, 74, of Paramus, New Jersey, in a wooded area. His friends told police Harney was an experienced skydiver.
Harney's parachute opened but eventually separated from him, authorities told WNEP-TV.
"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet," said Tom Yanac, Monroe County coroner.
The cause of death was pending an autopsy.
The Federal Aviation Administration has joined the investigation.
