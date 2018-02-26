Massachusetts man held without bail in 'unprovoked' fatal library stabbing

A man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman inside a library.

WOBURN, Massachusetts --
A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing a woman at a library during what prosecutors called an unprovoked attack has been held without bail.

Not guilty pleas to charges including murder were entered on behalf of 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao at his arraignment Monday.

Authorities say Yao stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife at the Winchester Public Library on Saturday. A prosecutor called it a "vicious, unprovoked attack."

Yao's lawyer says his client has "severe mental illness," which includes multiple hospitalizations.

Stryker was a student at the University of New England's College of Osteopathic Medicine who hoped to become a doctor.

Yao and Stryker attended Winchester High School at the same time, but it's unclear if they knew each other and the motive remains under investigation.

